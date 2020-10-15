UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt To Release Rs 1834mln For Health Sector

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:29 PM

Balochistan govt to release Rs 1834mln for health sector

Balochistan government will release Rs 1834 million in the current financial year for the execution of proposed development projects in the health sector of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan government will release Rs 1834 million in the current financial year for the execution of proposed development projects in the health sector of the province.

The provincial government has allocated Rs 300 million for the extension of Fatima Jinnah Hospital to provide best health care facilities to the masses, an official of the Balochistan government told APP.

The government has working to provide health facilities at the far-flung areas of the province, he said and adding that five new hospitals Basic Health Care Units (BHUs) would be established at various areas of the province.

To ensure state of the art medical facilities to the local at their doorsteps, he said that a new hospital would be constructed at Mashkel, Taftan, Naseerabad and other areas of Balochistan.

The establishment of a 20 bed fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at District Headquarter Hospital Zhob and Turbat was in the pipeline, the official said.

The Balochistan government had earmarked Rs 250 million for the establishment of Cardiac Centre at Khuzdar district, he added.

The official further said the government has committed to revamp the health sector of modern lines and provide equipments to fulfill the need of the hour.

Planned, quality and timely development is the only way forward for taking Balochistan out from its deprivation, he conclude.

