Balochistan govt to renovate 100 public schools for better education facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government would spend Rs 22 million on 100 public schools in first phase of the project for improving education facilities and ensuring revolutionary measures to provide best education to the masses in the province.

The provincial government has planned to improve the sector with provision of quality furniture, sports, computer lab and science equipments and other basic facilities in 100 public schools of the province, an official of the Balochistan government said while talking to APP.

"In the first phase of the project, Rs 22 million will be spent in the current financial year," he added.

The official said that every school would be provided computers, smart writing boards, library books, scientific equipment, and internet facility in every school.

The government had decided to upgrade 53 middle schools to high school and 53 Primary schools would be awarded the middle school status this year, he added.

He said that Rs 402.8 million had been allocated for further improvement of existing schools across the province.

"In the financial year 2020-21, Rs 1.5 billion will be spent on the provision of basic facilities on 158 shelter less schools in the province under the Chief Minister Education Initiative," he added.

He said the work had been in process to fulfill 9000 jobs in education department, adding that in that regard, effective system of check and balance and performance management system was being introduced for achieving objectives of standard education in the areas.

He said zero tolerance had been adopted against the ghost employees and strict action was being taken against the absentees.

The provincial government had allocated Rs 169 million to purchase the schools buses to provide pick-and-drop facility to children in all remote areas of the province, he added.

He said reforms had been introduced in the education sector to improve the literacy rate in the province that would eventually produce well educated persons in the society.

The government had also initiated a plan to establish digital libraries in public schools in 16 districts of the province, he concluded.