Balochistan Govt To Reopen Schools With SOPs On Sept 15: Shahwani

Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

Balochistan govt to reopen schools with SOPs on Sept 15: Shahwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaqaut Shahwani on Tuesday said provincial government had decided to reopen schools in Balochistan from September 15 with implementation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) in the supervision of Federal education Minister.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here.

Laiqaut Shahwani said the decision was made to open universities and colleges in first phase from September 15 while primary and middle schools to be opened in second phase.

He said in this regard, comprehensive plan was also made to ensure implementation of SOPs in educational institutions saying that SOPs must be implemented in view of the coronavirus.

"Primary classes can face difficulties in Quetta and schools will also have different classes except one day", he said adding that teachers should play their responsibility role for implementation of SOPs in schools for protection of students' lives from the coronavirus.

He noted we do not want to reopen schools immediately basis due to increasing of corona cases after August 25, adding that 440 cases of corona were reported in the current week which was 16% of the cases while 4 deaths have also been recorded due to coronavirus.

He further said the main demand of BMC students and its employees was accepted by the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan when he talked them during visiting sit in camp on Monday where students also announced to end their protest after assuring them to address their problems.

