Balochistan Govt To Resolve Public Issues On Priority, Provide Every Facility

Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:23 PM

Minister for Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy Development Balochistan Haji Akbar Askani on Friday said the government was striving hard to resolve public issues on priority to provide basic facility to improve the living standard of the masses

Talking to APP, he said the government has working to resolve the issues being faced by local people and traders at Pak-Iran border and to boost economic activities in the area.

Askani said he will always highlight the public issues at every forum and would ensure the provision of every facility by launching multiple development projects in the region to facilitate the masses.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bezinjo and the prudent policies of the government would put the province on the path of economic growth and development.

Akbar Askani said that there is no shortage of oil, gas, forestry and other mineral resources in the southern districts and these resources would help develop the area as well as the whole province.

The issues raised by the people included provision of water, construction of roads and establishment of schools and hospitals, provision of jobs, electricity and others would be solved on priority basis.

On the demand of the people, the Federal government had been allocated a record budget for initiating mega projects for the development and prosperity of the southern districts.

Askani said he would not be afraid from its opponents' nefarious designs and will continue its journey to provide relief to the common masses.

He said that people were disappointed with the selfishness and vested interests of other political figures.

He said that the people have elected him to serve them and the government is using all the resources to solve the problems and difficulties of the people.

