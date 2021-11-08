UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Restore 802 Broken Water Filtration Plants

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:08 PM

The Balochistan government has decided to rehabilitate and restore 802 water filtration plants in the province to ensure quality drinking water to the masses

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has decided to rehabilitate and restore 802 water filtration plants in the province to ensure quality drinking water to the masses.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed the officials concerned to rehabilitate out of order filtration plants within a month, an official of Balochistan government, he told APP.

He said the government had established water filtration plants in every district of the province to provide clean drinking water but they became out of order due to poor maintenance.

The CM regretted over closure of water treatment plants saying, "The water treatment plants should be restored which were installed by the previous government to ensure access to clean drinking water." Moreover, the government had also increased the salaries of water filtration plants' operators from Rs 9,000 to Rs 17,500 per month.

For the purpose, the government had sanctioned a sum of Rs 120 million for the salaries, arrears and other project expenses to revive broken plants, he added.

He said resolving the water issue was top priority of the incumbent government.

The official said through restoration of water treatment plants, clean water would be available to all.

All available resources would be utilized for the early completion of clean water projects, he added.

He said the government had a target to install at least three new water purification plants in every city during the current financial year.

He said the government had announced water emergency in the province and was taking immediate steps to start the projects to ensure provision of clean water.

