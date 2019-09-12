Balochistan govt to revamp CM complaint cell

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Balochistan government has finalised a plan to revamp Chief Minister Complaint Cell by introducing state of the art facilities to enable general public to submit their complaints for swift redressal of their issues.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said that a toll free helpline would be launched soon to provide a platform to the public for conveying their grievances to the high officials.

The aim of the cell was to give quick response on the registered complaints and improve the governance structure to make the province progressive, he added.

He said the complaint cell would enable the government to evaluate the performance of the ministries and departments. Besides, future policies would be made after getting public response and feedback would also be sought through online complaints, he added.

The chief minister, he informed had already directed the provincial bureaucracy and ministers to work hard for the development of the province where any kind of negligence would not be tolerated.

He said that government has a similar Complaint Management System in the education department which would be replicated in other departments as well.

He said the CM had a firm belief that like the provincial ministers, he was also bound to serve the public.

He said that misuse of resources and weak governing system was the main reason of poverty and backwardness in the province. It would be a responsive, automated system which would help in evaluating the progress of the complaints, he added.

The public complaints like absence of teachers, situation of cleanliness in areas, absence of doctors and dispensers in hospitals, corrupt officers and their inappropriate attitude along with other officials, hurdles in lodging of FIR in police and Levies stations or unnecessary delay related complaints could be provided with written evidences, which would be addressed on immediate basis, he added.