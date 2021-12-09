Balochistan govt to revamp health sector on modern lines, provide latest equipment to hospitals

Balochistan government has all set to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide latest equipment to the hospitals aimed to provide best healthcare facilities to the masses

QUETTA, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has all set to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide latest equipment to the hospitals aimed to provide best healthcare facilities to the masses.

The government has approved Rs 25 million funds for upgradation of radiology department at civil hospital Quetta to ensure state of the art healthcare facilities to the masses, said an official of the Balochistan government.

The government has also issued Rs 250 million for the installation of new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine and also made functional the Computed tomography (CT) scan machine at Civil Hospital Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has approved the release of funds after the summery moved by the health department on demand of the hospital administration.

He said the provincial government was committed to provide missing facilities to the hospitals across the province to ensure improved healthcare facilities.

The government has started the cleanliness drive and renovation of the government hospitals in the province.

The government has also established dialysis centres in various districts and the vacancies have been created for the required staff. The availability of medicines in public hospitals was being ensured.

The official said that emergency and trauma centres would be established in 21 government hospitals and along with all main highways across the province.

"The government has expedited efforts to ensure the availability of free medicines in public hospitals of the province as many people could not afford expensive medicines," he added.

