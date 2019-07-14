UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt To Revamp The Livestock Sector

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan government will announce the new Livestock and Dairy Policy 2019 soon to cater the needs of cattle owners as well as to boost the livestock sector of the province.

The policy was being introduced for the first time following Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to revive the live stock sector for improvising the living standard of rural areas' population besides reducing poverty.

According to an official in livestock department, a livestock expo would organize soon in that regard besides announcing incentive packages to attract the private parties for making investment in the sector.

He said the government has also allocated Rs 52 million to revamp and modernize cattle farming in the seven districts of the province.

To overcome the unemployment among the veterinarian and the provision of best treatment facilities to the animals, he said the department would generate 150 new jobs.

Moreover he said the government was planning for the establishment of 23 new civil veterinary dispensaries in the province.

A sum of Rs 10 million has been allocated to operationalise wool and research centre at Mastung and Rs 52 million has been allocated for the upgrading of seven dairy and poultry farming in the province, he maintained.

Similarly, Rs 250 million has been allocated for setting up ring centres for the animals in Qilla Abdulla, Zhob, Tuftan and Gwadar for the current fiscal year 2019-20. An amount of Rs 100 million has been specified for the renovation of slaughter house situated on eastern bypass of Quetta.

The Balochistan government had allocated Rs 722 million for the development under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), he added.

The provincial government has also released a grant of Rs 4.027 billion for the annual expenditures of livestock and dairy development department, he informed.

