Balochistan govt to send relief goods and medical team to Syria

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government has decided to send relief goods and a medical team to the earthquake victims of Syria, Press Secretary of the Chief Minister said on Monday.

In this connection, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed the Health Department and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to take necessary steps for sending relief goods and the medical team to the earthquake victims of Syria On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Principal Secretary to CM, Imran Gichki conveyed the goodwill message of the Chief Minister to the Syrian Ambassador.

The Ambassador was apprised that the people and the government of Baluchistan were standing with their Syrian brothers in this difficult hour.

Despite of the limited resources and the problems caused by floods in the province, the provincial government will help the Syrian brethren, he expressed.