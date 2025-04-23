Open Menu

Balochistan Govt To Sent 24 Skilled Youth To Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 09:44 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Balochistan government has decided to send 30,000 skilled youth abroad for provision of jobs while in the first phase, 24 skilled youth were sent to Saudi Arabia after taking tests, interviews and scrutiny of educational certificates.

A spokesperson for the Balochistan Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (B-TEVTA) told APP on Wednesday that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti has assigned the task of providing employment to the youth abroad to B-TEVTA.

"We have selected youth aged 18 to 40 years on the basis of complete merit by hiring a firm", he said and added that in the first phase, 24 youth from different districts of Balochistan have been sent to Saudi Arabia.

He said that providing jobs to skilled youth abroad would not only provide them with international experience and employment, but also the remittances coming from abroad to support the economy of Pakistan and Balochistan.

