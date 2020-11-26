Balochistan govt to set up digital libraries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has planned to set up digital libraries in various districts for online learning facility.

Talking to APP, Spokesperson of the Balochistan Government Liaquat Shahwani Thursday said the provincial government has identified 15 sites to establish digital libraries in the province to provide free internet facilities to the students for their online classes.

He said that the students were facing internet availability issues and most of them do not have access to the Internet for online classes during the lockdown due to COVID-19 in the province.

The government was committed to ensure best internet service to the students to get their online classes for learning, the spokesperson said.

The development process of the digital libraries would be initiated soon,he said. With the provision of standard broadband services in these areas, a large segment of student would be able to attending online lectures and examinations.

The Federal Government had also allocated fund to provide access to internet to 500,000 users in the southern districts of Balochistan.

It was also feared that many students won't be able to participate in the online classes due to lack of internet access mainly in remote districts as higher education commission directed universities to arrange online classes.

The students of the remote areas of the province also pointed out that prolonged power cuts was also a big issue.