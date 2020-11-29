UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Set Up Digital Libraries

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Balochistan govt to set up digital libraries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has planned to set up digital libraries in various districts for online learning facility.

Talking to APP, Spokesperson of the Balochistan Government Liaquat Shahwani said the provincial government has identified 15 sites to establish digital libraries in the province to provide free internet facilities to the students for their online classes.

He said that the students were facing internet availability issues and most of them do not have access to the Internet for online classes during the lockdown due to COVID-19 in the province.

The government was committed to ensure best internet service to the students to get their online classes for learning, the spokesperson said.

The development process of the digital libraries would be initiated soon,he said. With the provision of standard broadband services in these areas, a large segment of student would be able to attending online lectures and examinations.

The Federal Government had also allocated fund to provide access to internet to 500,000 users in the southern districts of Balochistan.

 It was also feared that many students won't be able to participate in the online classes due to lack of internet access mainly in remote districts as higher education commission directed universities to arrange online classes.

The students of the remote areas of the province also pointed out that prolonged power cuts was also a big issue.

Related Topics

Balochistan Internet Student HEC Government Best

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler pardons 58 prisoners ahead of Natio ..

28 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 736 recove ..

2 hours ago

UAE participate in 47th session of Council of OIC ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.77 million

3 hours ago

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development finances US$70 mill ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.