Balochistan Govt To Set Up Driving Academy In Quetta

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan government is planning to set up a driving academy in Quetta to impart training courses to the people .

The move would eventually curtail the number of road accidents in the city, an official of the Balochistan government said on Monday.

He said the project had already been included in the Annual Development Programme, which would soon be approved by the Development Working Party (DWP).

He said the Balochistan government had given approval to set up Traffic Engineering Bureau, a department for improvement of traffic system and road infrastructure.

The official said the provincial government had already taken measures to improve traffic system and road infrastructure for the safety of road users.

To improve the prevailing traffic system, he said the government had also been considering to make further legislation on traffic rules.

The official said the government had allocated a special package for provincial capital to expand its various roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic and provide better transport facilities to the people.

He said the government had also allocated huge funds in the current Public Sector Development Programme for construction of roads, installation of traffic signals and marking lanes on the roads in the province.

He said unavailability of designated parking areas was the main factor of traffic jam in the provincial capital city. The vehicles parked on the main roads caused nuisance to the other roads users, he added.

He said the government had already given the approval of revising the Quetta Master Plan for development of the city with proper planning to fulfill the requirements of the day.

