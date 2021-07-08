UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Set Up Economic Empowerment Fund For Women

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Balochistan govt to set up Economic Empowerment Fund for women

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has decided to set up an Economic Empowerment Fund for women with the cost of Rs 500 million which would provide financial assistance and make them self-sufficient.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said that the provincial government had allocated huge budget for the establishment of various projects to empower and facilitate women, enabling them to play a role for the development of the province.

The government has also announced a special internship programme for female students with the cost of Rs 3.4 million.

The official said that the government has also initiated the construction of Women Business Incubation Center in Quetta with the aim to support women to set up their businesses, enhance their entrepreneurship skills and overcome the challenges being faced by them in market.

The government has also initiated a training programme to encourage more women entrepreneurs to participate in business activities.

He said the government was introducing women endowment funds in Balochistan to empower them financially and make them self-sufficient. The government has expedited the development work of women directorate in Quetta, he said and added that as a nation we couldn't succeed unless we empower women.

According to the official, the government had also established baby care centers in the province.

/395

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Business Budget Women Market Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE is an obvious choice to host COP 28: Nawal Al- ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deat ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

2 hours ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

2 hours ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

2 hours ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.