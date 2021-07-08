Balochistan govt to set up Economic Empowerment Fund for women

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has decided to set up an Economic Empowerment Fund for women with the cost of Rs 500 million which would provide financial assistance and make them self-sufficient.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said that the provincial government had allocated huge budget for the establishment of various projects to empower and facilitate women, enabling them to play a role for the development of the province.

The government has also announced a special internship programme for female students with the cost of Rs 3.4 million.

The official said that the government has also initiated the construction of Women Business Incubation Center in Quetta with the aim to support women to set up their businesses, enhance their entrepreneurship skills and overcome the challenges being faced by them in market.

The government has also initiated a training programme to encourage more women entrepreneurs to participate in business activities.

He said the government was introducing women endowment funds in Balochistan to empower them financially and make them self-sufficient. The government has expedited the development work of women directorate in Quetta, he said and added that as a nation we couldn't succeed unless we empower women.

According to the official, the government had also established baby care centers in the province.

