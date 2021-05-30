UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt To Set Up Environmental Laboratory

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan government will set up an environmental laboratory in Hub to ensure protection of environment and marine life.

The government has also planning to establish the office of Environment Protection Agency (EPA) at Gwadar to ensure the strict implementation of environmental laws, an official of Balochistan Environment Department.

The government has step up its efforts to ensure strict implementation on Environmental Protection Act 2012 to protect environment and curb pollution in the province.

"Ever company, intending to carry out work in private and public sectors, would have to acquire No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from EPA," he said.

The Environment Protection Department had constituted teams to monitor the compliance of environmental laws at development sites. The officials have been directed to ensure preservation of the natural habitat of wildlife in their respective areas.

He said it had been decided in principle to make Balochistan Environmental Council functional for better coordination among the provincial departments.

To a query, the official said installation of 10 new Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AQMS) in the border areas were underway to analyze air quality on regular basis.

He said the provincial government would install AQMS on various sites including Taftan, Chaman, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Hub, Loralai and other locations.

The official said available resources would be utilized to protect the natural resources which were necessary for preserving green environment.

He said the government would be taking steps to maintain and optimize the use of greenbelts, public parks, playgrounds and green areas throughout the province.

Machinery and other ancillary equipment would be procured for the maintenance of green belts and public parks, he added.

