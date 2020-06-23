Balochistan govt. to set up 'Green Force'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has decided to form 'Green Force' to ensure compliance with the ecological conservation laws enacted by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Department of Environment and Climate Change was taking steps to help control pollution, protect environment and wildlife in the province, an official of the Balochistan government told APP on Tuesday.

The Green Force would also be able to take action against violators of environmental laws, he added.

He informed that during the next fiscal year 2020-2021, the government would set up environmental laboratories and authority offices in Gwadar to ensure protection of coastal environment and marine life.

Balochistan government has planned to install 10 new Air Quality Monitoring Stations (AQMS) in the border areas to monitor air quality in the province, he said.

The official said, the provincial government has allocated Rs 100 million for the next financial year for installing AQMS on various sites including Taftan, Chaman, Gwadar, Khuzdar, Hub, Loralai and other locations.

Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recommended imposing ban on prohibited crushing plants in Quetta to protect the environment, he added.

The Balochistan EPA had issued a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Quetta, who was requested for effective action against illegal crushing plants working in the city.

The agency not only identified 26 illegal crushing plants in the city, rather also submitted their details to the Deputy Commissioner office Quetta.

The EPA had recommended taking effective action against the prohibited plants. It also advised to confiscate their necessary assets, missionaries and others so that they could not be reactivated.

The air quality recorded in Quetta has ideal level of declined pollutants, it added.

In the fiscal year 2020-2021, Rs 0.200 billion has been allocated for the development of the environment sector and Rs 0.450 billion for the non-development purpose.