Balochistan Govt To Set Up Rehabilitation Centres For Drug Addicted

Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:32 PM

The Balochistan government is planning to set up rehabilitation centres for providing cost-free treatment to drug addicted patients in various cities of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Balochistan government is planning to set up rehabilitation centres for providing cost-free treatment to drug addicted patients in various cities of the province.

"The provincial government has initiated the process for establishing rehabilitation centres at different cities including Punjgur, Loralai and Lasbela," Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non-formal Education Mir Asadullah Baloch told APP on Thursday.

He said the present government has allocated Rs 1 billion for the purpose, adding that, it was our prime responsibility to take necessary measure to rehabilitate those youngsters who were indulging in such illegal activities.

He urged people, especially the youth, to say no to drugs because the "menace of drugs is destroying our society rapidity".

"The menace of drugs can't be washing out from our society unless we provide jobs, education and healthy activities to the youth," He said.

He said that the government has planned to establish more rehabilitation centers with aims to heal drugs addicted.

He said the present government has committed to get rid of drugs as it was spoiling our youth, adding that the government was working to turn the youth towards positive activities.

The government would be further expanded its work for the reconciliation and rehabilitation of drug users through workshops, counseling and vocational training, he added.

He said that the government also approved a draft for the provincial special support programme for providing assistance to the social and sports sectors of Balochistan whereas special fund for awarding scholarships to talented and deserving students had also been set up as well.

Balochistan government is also set to launch 'Youth Development and Exposure Programme' for capacity building of youngsters in the province, He added.

"The programme aims to bring positive changes in the society by imparting leadership and professional skills among the youth," the minister said.

He said the government had designed this plan to meet the present day challenges being faced by the youth in having dignified employment across the country.

The youth development programme would connect mid-level emerging youth with small businesses, government administration and incubation hubs, Baloch said.

For this purpose chief minister has directed the authorities concerned to arrange workshops and seminars in educational institutes to bring awareness within the public and in society to eradicate the menace of illicit drugs from the country, he concluded.

