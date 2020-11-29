UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt To Set Up Second Education Sector Plan For Five Years

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Balochistan govt to set up second education sector plan for five years

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan government will set up the second education sector plan for five years to improve literacy rate in the province ensuring a bright future for the younger generation of the province.

The five years education sector plan would be formed in collaboration with the Global Partnership for Education and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), which would be tabled soon to the provincial cabinet for approval.

The Chief Minister has directed to increase literacy rate in the province, a digital app should be introduced which has interesting features and curriculum information, an official of Balochistan government said.

The app should contain interesting features and information according to curriculum, so that the student could take interest and continue their educational career.

The Chief Minister directed that appointments should be made at the district and union council level on contract basis to utilize the capabilities of the graduates.

He said that this process would not only improve the quality of education but also provide ample employment opportunities to the graduates.

