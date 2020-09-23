UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Set Up Six Technical Training Institutes At Rs1200 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:23 PM

Balochistan govt to set up six technical training institutes at Rs1200 mln

Balochistan government has planned to establish six Technical Education and Training Centres at an estimated cost of Rs1200 million to provide skill based and technical training to the youth for getting better jobs opportunities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has planned to establish six Technical Education and Training Centres at an estimated cost of Rs1200 million to provide skill based and technical training to the youth for getting better jobs opportunities.

The government has designed the plan to set up six Technical Education and Training centres to meet the challenges of the present day and to overcome lack of technical human resource in the province, an official of the Balochistan government told APP here on Wednesday.

The vocational technical training centres would be established in Quetta, Pishin, Punjgor, Sibi, Awaran and Khulu district, he added.

"The youth will be imparted skills development training in various technical fields. That will not only ensure a prosperous future for young people but also for the province as well." He said the purpose of free of cost technical professional training was to enhance skills and capabilities of the youth to enable them to set up start-up businesses and get jobs in industrial fields.

He said that the skills development programme was launched in the province to polish skills of youngsters so that they avail opportunities from China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the future.

He said it would link Balochistan with the world and also urged the quarters concerned to ensure measures to provide professional technical training to youth for enhancing skills.

He mentioned that quality education was important for development of the province, stressing that backwardness of the province could only be removed through better knowledge and technical training.

The government has also decided to strengthen technical centres to ensure easy access towards technical education in the province, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Balochistan World Quetta Education CPEC Young Sibi Pishin Awaran From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

10 minutes ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

1 hour ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

1 hour ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.