(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government would spend Rs 20 billion in Quetta to improve the infrastructure of the city by completing various development projects.

The provincial government was working on war footing to restore city's lost beauty, besides providing other basic amenities to the locals, an official of the Balochistan government said on Tuesday.

He said the water would be brought from dams to Quetta under the water supply scheme which would help to mitigate water crises in the provincial capital city. The water treatment plants would also be installed in that regard.

The projects were expected to be completed by the current fiscal year, he added.

Six more sports complexes and stadium were being established to provide world class playing facilities to the citizens, he said.

He said that the newly established sports complexes would have facilities like huge gymnasium, all indoor sports, squash, cricket nets, dedicated walking track and others which would encourage the youth to actively take part in sports.

The official said the government had allocated Rs 600 million for the construction of playgrounds in the city, adding that work on construction of playgrounds was in final stages.

He said the government has been working for timely completion of development projects, adding that the quality of material being used in construction work must be ensured.