Balochistan Govt To Spend Rs 22 Mln On 100 Public Schools For Better Education Facilities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Balochistan govt to spend Rs 22 mln on 100 public schools for better education facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government would spend Rs 22 million on 100 public schools for improving education facilities and ensuring revolutionary measures to provide best education to the masses in the province.

An official of the Balochistan government on Wednesday while talking to APP said Balochistan government had planned to improve the sector with provision of quality furniture, sports, computer lab and science equipment and other basic facilities in 100 public schools of the province.

He said that every school would be provided computers, smart writing boards, library books, scientific equipment, and internet facility in every school.

The Balochistan government had decided to upgrade 53 middle schools to high schools and 53 Primary schools would be awarded the middle school status this year, he added.

He said that Rs 402.8 million had been allocated for further improvement of existing schools across the province.

"In the financial year 2020-2021, Rs 1.5 billion would be spent on the provision of basic facilities on 158 shelterless schools in the province under the Chief Minister Education Initiative." He said 9000 jobs woul be provided in the education department. Zero tolerance had been adopted against the ghost employees and strict action was being taken against the absentees.

The provincial government had allocated Rs 169 million to purchase school buses to provide pick-and-drop facility to children in all remote areas of the province.

