UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Start 12 New Clean Drinking Water Projects

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:45 PM

Balochistan govt to start 12 new clean drinking water projects

Balochistan government would initiate 12 new projects for providing clean drinking water in different districts of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government would initiate 12 new projects for providing clean drinking water in different districts of the province.

The government has allocated Rs 354.20 million in the financial year 2020-21 for the water supply projects , an official of the Balochistan government said on Thursday while talking to APP.

The Balochisatn government has planned to install Canal Water Treatment Plants at various cities of the province to ensure quality drinking water.

The government would install canal water treatment plants at eight water supply schemes of District Sibi, Jafferabad, Naseerabad, Usta Muhammad and Sohbat Pur to purify the canal water.

The work was in process to supply water to Zhob city from Sabkazai Dam and the work on Mangi Dam project to supply clean drinking water to Quetta city was in full swing, he added.

He said that the feasibility study of Burj Aziz Khan and Babar Kutch Dams was underway which would provide clean drinking water to Quetta city and surrounding areas.

The official said that Gwadar, Pasni and surrounding areas were being supplied with clean drinking water through Shadi Kor, Akra Kor dams through pipelines which were earlier at the mercy of the tanker mafia.

In the financial year 2020-2021, Rs 15.

006 billion has been allocated for development in drinking water and irrigation sector to ensure water availability in the province.

He said the government had established new water filtration plants in every district of the province to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

The official regretted over closure of water treatment plants saying "we have also been working on the restoration of the water treatment plants that were installed by the previous government".

He said "The province is facing acute water shortage as the previous government did nothing on this important issue." He said resolving the water issue was top priority of the present government.

All available resources would be utilized for the early completion of clean water projects, he added.

He said that the steps would be taken to achieve the target and to ensure the availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

He said the government had announced water emergency in the province and had been taking immediate steps to start the projects related to clean water. Utilizing all resources, proper measures had been taken to keep all tube-wells in the province operational so that the citizens would get water on scheduled timings, he added.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Quetta Water Marriage Dam Gwadar Zhob Sibi Pasni All From Government Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

ADDED begins implementation of mSMEs coalition pro ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise, offers trav ..

30 minutes ago

SEWA saves 34 megawatts during ‘Peak Hour’ ini ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s energy sector applies highest standa ..

1 hour ago

Cavusoglu Urges Berlin to Update Travel Warnings t ..

1 minute ago

Extension of Iran's Arms Embargo 'Counterproductiv ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.