Balochistan govt to start enrollment campaign from Feb15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government will start spring enrollment campaign from February 15 in the cold areas of the province to create awareness among the parents and their children to get enrolled in schools.

Balochistan government has planned to bring maximum number out of school childrens at Primary level to raise literacy rate in the province under its 'education emergency initiative, an official of Balochistan government told APP on Wednesday.

The Balochistan government has allocated over Rs four billion under the chief minister's educational emergency programme to bring massive reforms in education sector of the province.

The Balochistan government has initiated to revamp educational institutions and provide modern facilities to meet current day's requirements, he added.

He said the authority was committed to improve the infrastructure of schools besides providing the missing facilities of boundary walls, class rooms, toilet facilities, IT labs, administration blocks with an aim to improve standard of education in the province.

He said the government has decided to establish a Model High School in every district of the province to share the burden of students in existing schools.

The official said most educational institutions having no sports ground and lack of sports equipments would be provided missing facilities to help promoting sports and creating healthy environment in the province.

He further told that the government was committed to ensure the teachers' availability in school and sack the ghost teachers under the programme of educational emergency.

The department has already removed mostly ghost teachers and issued notice to 350 absent teachers in the province.

"Our top�priority is to improve education�in the province and there was a�shortage�of teachers therefore, the recruitment process in its final stages to overcome�shortage�in schools," he said.