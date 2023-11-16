Balochistan govt to strengthen health department: Amir Muhammad

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Amir Muhammad Jogezai on Thursday said that the government was taking efforts to strengthen the health department with the help of verticals program in rural areas.

In a statement issued here, he said the department has bring improvements in all the hospitals and the problems would be resolved gradually by utilizing the resources available in the health sector in the right direction.

He said it is our duty to provide to provide the best medical facilities to the poor patents and fulfill the expectations of the people by improving the medical facilities.

Amir Muhammad Jogezai said that efforts would be taken to ensure medical facilities to every individual without any delay.

“People come to public hospitals with hopes of better treatment, if people return hopeless and disappointed, we have no right to sit on our seats.”

He said that any negligence in assigned responsibilities would not be tolerated as health workers were the public servants.

He directed the staff of Health Department to provide better and quality medical facilities to the masses and no interruption in public service is acceptable.

The provision of medical facilities in hospitals is being regularly monitored and continuity of reforms is necessary to provide better medical facilities to the people.