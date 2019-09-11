UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Strengthen Price Control Committees

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:59 PM

Balochistan govt to strengthen price control committees

Balochistan government has geared up strengthening price control committees in the province to prevent profiteers from exploiting general people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Balochistan government has geared up strengthening price control committees in the province to prevent profiteers from exploiting general people.

Talking to APP, the spokesperson of Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani said the government had been taking strict action against the shopkeepers and traders on overcharging.

He said the government had already set up proper price control committees at every district of the province and they were charging fines to the violators.

The spokesperson requested the citizens to demand price list from the shopkeeper before buying any good and pay according to the list as the price control authorities had been updating the lists after every three months.

Khalil Baloch, a resident of Quetta told APP that the venders were looting the consumers at large as the price control committees were totally inactive.

He said the traders were charging consumers according to their own will.

Rehmat Ullah, a senior journalist urged the provincial government and district administration to ensure effective working of price control committees.

They should protect consumers from adulterated eatables and food products as the retailers were selling substandard items at heavy rates, he added.

He said there was no such thing like price control seen in the province, everything had been limited to paper work only.

He added that no practical implementation and check and balance system was in place over the price of commodities.

The government should take action against such people who contravene and violate the law that had ensured price control and prevention of profiteering and hoarding, he said.

Commenting over increase in fares by transporters, a passenger Baz Gull Kakar said the government had fixed the fares but the transporters were charging their own self proclaimed fares.

He said the government should depute a special squad on every highway of the province to check the overcharging by transporters and facilitate the travelers.

People from different walks of life told APP that the consumers were kept unaware of the prices of daily use household and other items as the retailers did not display price lists in their shops.

The price controlling team, however, only put their weight for fixing fresh milk, Nan and chicken prices, they added.

They added that daily use products like vegetables, fruits, utilities and all dairy products were being sold on different retail prices without any authority's check.

The people of Balochistan had urged the concerned authorities and price control committees to take action against high prices of goods.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Nan Price All From Government Weight

Recent Stories

Russian Industry Minister Praises Rebounding Trade ..

22 seconds ago

Maldives top diplomat to pay first-ever official v ..

26 seconds ago

CDA's Clean and Green campaign remained continue d ..

27 seconds ago

Committee to be formed to recover outstanding dues ..

29 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) inspects 1520 ho ..

24 minutes ago

Punjab Judicial Academy gets new DG

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.