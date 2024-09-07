Balochistan Govt To Take All Parties On Board For Addressing Challenges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti stated on Saturday that the government is ready to engage all political parties to collectively address the challenges faced by the province.
The CM Balochistan while hosting a reception in the honor of Secretary General of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, provincial ministers and assembly members, said that the incumbent is striving hard to improve the governance model to extend relief to the masses and resolve the challenges. He has said that the lack of good governance, law and order and climate change were the major challenges of the province.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti vowed to make collective efforts for sustainable development and resolve common challenges of the province. He said that the provision of modern education to the youth and best health facilities were among the key priorities of the provincial government and special attention was being paid to them.
He said President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wishes for the development of Balochistan for the sake of the masses’ uplifts.
He reiterated the government's resolve to bring significant improvement in the education and health sectors under the guidance of the party leadership.
Sarfraz Bugti said that anti-sate elements were behind the unrest in Balochistan and the government has adopted a concerted approach against miscreants to bring the terrorists to their logical end. He said that the writ of the state would be established and no compromise would be made on national security.
Speaking on the occasion, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, the province has formulated a comprehensive strategy for the development of the province. He said the conditions of Balochistan are different from other provinces and the provincial government is working on a mission of public service and, surely, the provincial government will meet the expectations of the people.
He directed the party representatives to play their role in the development and public service mission So that the expectations of the people of Balochistan from the Pakistan People's Party can be fulfilled.
