Balochistan Govt To Take Strict Action Against Buses Without Tracking System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Balochistan government has decided to take concerted efforts to implement a life-saving project, aimed at activation of tracking chips in buses running on Quetta-Karachi rout to control over speeding of the buses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan government has decided to take concerted efforts to implement a life-saving project, aimed at activation of tracking chips in buses running on Quetta-Karachi rout to control over speeding of the buses.

Provincial government will take strict action against vehicles without tracking system to ensure strict implementation of the project, said an official of Balochistan government.

The installation of tracker device in buses running on national highways would also control over speeding and provide the data, said the official.

The government would be expanding the project across the province to save human lives, he added.

The provincial transport department has also a plan to establish check post on main highways to ensure check and balance on public transport to control the violation of traffic rules in the province, he added.

A formal warning would be issued to those crossing speed limits and in case of repeat violation, their licenses would be canceled with busting of vehicles. Maximum speed limit across the province would be 80 kilometers per hour, he added.

The authority was taking strict action against public transporters, which were not having proper maintenance of vehicles. Overloading was a crime and vehicle owners would be imposed fine on that count also, he added.

