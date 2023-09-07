Balochistan govt to take strict measures against smuggling of sugar, urea

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against those involved in the smuggling of sugar and urea from the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Provincial Task Force for Anti-Smuggling, the Chief Secretary instructed the participants that operations should be continued across the province to prevent the smuggling of urea and sugar from the country.

The Chief Secretary was apprised of the measures taken by the concerned authorities to prevent smuggling to neighbouring countries through the province.

Shakeel Qadir Khan said that an effective system of better coordination should be created between the concerned departments and institutions to halt sugar smuggling activities.

He emphasized that illicit trade imposed an additional burden on the citizens and posed a significant threat to the country's economic stability.

He ordered the departments concerned to prepare a coordinated action plan to prevent the smuggling of in order to stabilize the rate of Sugar and Urea in the local markets.

He said that strict checking should be done at all check posts in the border areas and cross-border smuggling of commodities including sugar and urea will not be tolerated.

The Chief Secretary has also ordered to strengthening the trace and track system to pinpoint the people involved in the heinous activity of smuggling of sugar and urea from the province.

He instructed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the supply sugar and urea, only to the concerned dealers so that the supply should not exceed more than a set limit.

He ordered non-stop action against elements involved in the smuggling and hoarding of sugar and other essential commodities.

He said necessary measures should be taken to adapt the capacity of the government agencies to deal with unusual situations.

Additional Chief Secretary for Interior Saleh Muhammad Nasar, Secretary food Mujib ur Rehman, Secretary Fisheries Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat, representatives of law enforcement agencies while IG Police, Divisional Commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.