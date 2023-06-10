Balochistan govt to unveil growth oriented budget with total outlay of Rs 700 bln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government is probably to unveil its balanced, growth-oriented and pro-people budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with a total outlay of more than Rs 700 billion.

The Balochistan government, led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would present its 5th budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the Provincial Assembly on June 16 with an expected deficit of around Rs150 billion.

The government is expected to announce an over Rs 200 billion development budget under Public Sector Development Programme.

According to finance department sources, more than 5,000 new posts would be created in the new budget.

A major chunk of the budget would be allocated for health, education, agriculture, food, rural development, communication, law and order, irrigation and drinking water and other sectors which will change the destiny of the people of Balochistan.

More money would be allocated for clean water schemes. Education, health, law and order are among the priorities of the government.