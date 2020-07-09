Balochistan govt to up-grade 39 inter-colleges

Balochistan government has planned to upgrade 39 inter-colleges to degree level aiming to impart higher education to maximum number of students in the far-flung areas of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has planned to upgrade 39 inter-colleges to degree level aiming to impart higher education to maximum number of students in the far-flung areas of the province.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan Thursday said that the government has allocated Rs 301 million to start the four years degree programme in the colleges of the province.

He said that the Chief Minister has already approved the summery of up-gradation of Girls Inter colleges to ensure easy access to quality education at their nearest.

The government was working to provide buses to colleges in different phases as one batch has already been distributed among the educational institutions of the province, he said.

The official said that the project to provide buses to the colleges would be completed soon to ensure safe and free transport facility to the students in the province.

The project was delayed for a period of three months due to COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

The government has taken steps to improve the sector with provision of quality furniture, sports, science equipments and other basic facilities in 79 degree colleges of the province with the cost of Rs 569 million, he added.

Girls' colleges have an important role to promote higher education, in this regard, the government has decided to provide vehicles to the principals of 19 girls' degree colleges in the first phase, he said.

He said all available resources were being utilized to improve quality of education in the province.

He said reforms had been introduced in education sector to improve the literacy rate in the province.