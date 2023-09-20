Open Menu

Balochistan Govt To Upgrade 150 Primary Schools In 100-day Task Plan: Qadir Bakhsh Baloch

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 10:07 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Education Prof. Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch on Wednesday said that the interim government has executed a 100-day task plan to upgrade 150 Primary schools to middle level.

The provincial government has initiated the project to improve the sector with the provision of basic facilities in public schools in far-flung areas of the province, he expressed these views in a meeting with the delegation of UNICEF.

The minister briefed the UNICEF delegation on the ongoing projects in the education sector in the province.

According to UNICEF's report, there are 4,000 schools in the province that have no sanitation and washroom facilities, in which the number of girls' schools is very high.

There are 6700 schools in which only one teacher is being appointed, termed one of the underlying reasons behind the poor literacy rate and declining standard of education in Balochistan.

Prof. Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch said the government of Balochistan values the partnership of UNICEF that is enduring their committed support in the promotion education sector in the province.

He said UNICEF is currently taking care of 2400 schools and the number of these schools could be enhanced to 3600 if there is strong coordination between the education department and UNICEF.

The caretaker provincial education minister said that around 400 government school teachers are retiring every month and the process of new recruitments has also been slow down after 2019.

In that regard, the government has expedited the recruitment process through the appointment of teachers on deceased quota in the province.

The appointment orders on deceased quota have been given in 11 districts out of the 36 districts of the province.

He said the recruitment process under the deceased quota would be continued in the remaining districts, which would help to control the increasing unemployment ratio in the province.

