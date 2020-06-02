Balochistan govt to upgrade colleges to degree level

Balochistan government planned to upgrade all public colleges to degree level aiming to impart higher education to maximum number of students in the far-flung areas of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan government planned to upgrade all public colleges to degree level aiming to impart higher education to maximum number of students in the far-flung areas of the province.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has already approved the summery of upgradation of Girls Inter colleges to ensure easy access to quality education at their nearest, an official of the Balochistan government while talking to APP on Tuesday.

The government was working to provide buses to colleges in different phases as one batch has already been distributed among the educational institutions of the province, he said.

The official said that the project to provide buses to the colleges would be completed soon to ensure safe and free transport facility to the students in the province.

The project was delayed for a period of three months due to COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

The government has taken steps to improve the sector with provision of quality furniture, sports, science equipments and other basic facilities in public sector educational institutions of the province, he added.

He said all available resources were being utilized to improve quality of education in the province.

He said reforms had been introduced in education sector to improve the literacy rate in the province.

The government was utilizing all the resources at its disposal to develop the education sector on modern lines, he added.