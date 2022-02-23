Balochistan govt to uplift public sector schools' standard at par with English medium schools

Balochistan government is all set to uplift the standards of Urdu medium schools by providing them quality education at par with English medium schools

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan government is all set to uplift the standards of urdu medium schools by providing them quality education at par with English medium schools.

A comprehensive policy would be formulated in that regard for improvement of public sector Urdu medium Primary schools under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, an official of the education department told APP on Wednesday.

He said the provincial government has accorded approval for setting up a second Balochistan Education Sector Plan (BESP) for five years to improve the literacy rate in the province ensuring a bright future for the younger generation.

"To increase the literacy rate in the province, a digital app would also be launched with interesting features and curriculum information," he noted.

The App, he said would develop according to curriculum, so that the students could take an interest and continue their educational career.

He said all available resources would be utilized for the betterment of the education sector.

The Balochistan government has a plan to establish 100 new middle schools, for which Rs 1500 million were being allocated in the annual budget 2021-22 to provide the best education to the masses in the province.

The government has been decided to establish and upgrade as many as 198 schools in order to enhance available higher education opportunities in the province, an official source said.

The provincial government has initiated the project to improve the sector with the provision of quality furniture, sports, computer lab, science equipment, and other basic facilities in public schools in far-flung areas of the province.

During the last financial year, Rs 3.542 billion has been released for 197 for the establishment of new schools in remote areas of the province, and steps have been taken for construction of new classrooms in existing schools, up-gradation of schools, construction of shelterless schools, and provision of modern facilities in the schools.

The government had upgraded 35 girls' high schools to higher standards to ensure higher education facilities to the girl's students in their nearest.

The present government has been appointed 6592 staff in the education department of the province to ensure the availability of teachers in every school.

