Balochistan govt to vaccinate prisoners against Hepatitis

QUETTA, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has started a vaccination drive to immunize the officials, security gourds and prisoners in jails across the province.

The government will conduct vaccination drive against hepatitis in 11 jails in the province, including Central Jail Quetta under the Chief Minister's Hepatitis Control Program to ensure treatment of hepatitis for officers, staff and prisoners of all the jails across the province.

The drive is an encouraging initiative that will protect the officials, employees and all inmates from the deadly virus, said an official of Balochistan government.

The government has taking concrete steps to provide quality and better medical facilities in the prisons of Balochistan, he added.

The screening for prevention of hepatitis in the jails would be done with the participation of Health department Balochistan to improve the medical facilities available in the jails.

He said that hepatitis had become a serious health issue and provincial government was taking all possible measures to control it.

The health department has conducted hepatitis case control study for the first time in Balochistan. According to study, Naseerabad is in the red zone for hepatitis in Balochistan, while Lasbela is second in the Hepatitis prevalence.

The provincial government has also started awareness campaigns in the areas to aware the people about precautions taken against this contagious disease.