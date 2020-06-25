Balochistan govt to work on development of coastal belt for boosting tourism

The Balochistan government will initiate development work at coastal belt of the province to attract more tourists as efforts are already being made for the modernization of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority to increase tourism and generate more revenue for the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government will initiate development work at coastal belt of the province to attract more tourists as efforts are already being made for the modernization of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority to increase tourism and generate more revenue for the province.

This was stated by an official of the Balochistan government while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said the government had planned to identify tourist destinations of provincial coastal areas and would set up as tourist resorts there.

The official said the government was striving to provide basic facilities to the tourist and preparing feasibility for the promotion and development of eco-tourism at the coastal belt.

A holistic strategy was prepared to provide them sound infrastructure support system and clean drinking water, he added.

For the first time in the history of the province, a Fishermen Cooperative Society had been set up for the welfare of fishermen for which a grant of Rs 59 million (Grant in Aid) has been released, he told.

He said Chief Minister Balochistan Green Boats Scheme for fishermen would be completed in the financial year 2020-2021 with a cost of Rs500 million.

Rs 150 million was being earmarked for the establishment of rest houses, restaurants, motels, international fast food chains, wash rooms and emergency response centers in coastal tourist destinations during the next financial year.

In the financial year 2020-2021, Rs 0.827 billion has been allocated for the development of the fisheries sector.

The provincial government had also allocated a grant of Rs 1.232 billion for the annual expenditures of the department, he concluded.