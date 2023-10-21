Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Trains Officials On Community-led Local Governance Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2023 | 08:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Government of Balochistan Department of Local Government Rural Development, Brace Technical Assistance with the support of European Union and with the technical support of DAI, organized a five-day training on Community-led Local Governance (CLLG) Policy Curriculum Modules.

Secretary of Local Government Department Dostain Jamaldini inaugurated the training, which was attended by people belonging to local community, local government department and other government institutions from ten districts of Balochistan.

In the training, detailed lectures were provided regarding the proposed curriculum and training modules related to the CLLG policy, CLLG Social Mobilization, Joint District Development Plan, and Socio-Economics Development.

Speaking on the last day of the training, Director General of Balochistan Rural Development academy Naimatullah Babar said that the CLLG policy aims to empower communities under Section 87 of the Rural Development Act.

He said that it was the responsibility of the training participants to determine their responsibilities to make the policy successful.

Babar also informed that Joint District Development Committees were being formed in the CLLG policy..

