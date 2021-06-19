Balochistan govt unveils Rs 584.083 bln growth-oriented budget

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government Friday unveiled its growth-oriented and pro-business budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22, with a total outlay of Rs584.083 billion.

Presenting the third budget, Finance Minister, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said the total income for the upcoming year had been estimated at Rs 499.36 billion, hence the budget deficit would be around Rs 84.7 billion.

The minister also announced Rs 237.221 billion development budget under Public Sector Development Programme including Rs16.661 billion Foreign Fund Projects Assistance (FPA).

He said under the development budget, Rs112.545 billion would be spent on about 1525 ongoing schemes whereas Rs 76.651 billion had been earmarked for 2286 new projects.

He said the outlay of non-developmental funds for the next fiscal year 2021-22 would be Rs 346.861 billion.

Zahoor announced the 15 percent Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) on basic pay which has been granted to all government employees of BPS-1 to BPS-19.

The provincial government has issued 65 percent Anticipatory Pension, keeping in view the hardships of retired government employees.

He said health was among the priorities of the provincial government, adding the government had allocated more than 56.57 billion rupees for the betterment of health sector. The government has proposed to launch Balochistan Health Card with cost of Rs 5.914 billion to provide upto one million rupees each to around 1.875 million families for their medical treatment.

He also announced many development projects in health sector including establishment of hostels in Bolan Medical Complex at Quetta, expansion of Children Hospital Quetta, establishment of Dental College, and other projects.

The minister also announced recruitment on around 5854 posts lying vacant in the province.

He said agriculture was the backbone of the provincial economy, therefore Rs 500 million has been allocated for the up-gradation and development of irrigation system in the province during the upcoming fiscal year.

He said the government had allocated Rs11.483 billion regular budget for agriculture sector during fiscal year 2021-22.

The minister announced establishment of 100 new schools, for which Rs1500 million were being allocated from annual budget. He also announced the up-gradation, renovation and provision of basic facilities in many schools for promoting education across the province.

He said for ensuring food security in the province, the provincial cabinet has given approval for the procurement of 100,000 tons wheat.

The government has allocated Rs 163.

780 million in the budget for the establishment of modern scientific food testing laboratory in the province.

Talking about the rural development, he said 140 new development schemes would be launched in upcoming year with estimated cost of Rs 3.093 billion.

The minister also announced that the government has enhanced the grant of local council's upto Rs 16.803 billion.

The government has earmarked Rs 81.582 billion for the dualization and up-gradation of Quetta-Karachi highway.

He also announced internship programme for unemployed diploma holder engineers.

He said Rs248.294 million had been earmarked for construction of forensic science laboratory in the province.

He also announced several other projects related to irrigation, public health engineering, information, mines and minerals, fisheries, energy and industry and commerce.

The minister said for the first time Balochistan Tax Revenue Mobilization Strategy was being prepared to bring about tax reforms to help enhance revenue collection and reduce expenditures.

He said efforts would be made to reduce fiscal deficit during the upcoming fiscal year.

The government would announce Balochistan Employees Housing Finance Fund (Apna Ghar) with allocation of Rs 2 billion.

The Balochistan government has also announced a special package of Rs 500 million for the welfare of minority communities in budget 2021-22. The government has also planned to initiate KUMAK Special Person's Support Fund with Rs 2 billion in the financial year 2021-22.

The provincial government would also set up an Economic Empowerment Fund for women with the cost of Rs 500 million, which will provide financial assistance and make them self-sufficient.

Two billion rupees would be spent in the forthcoming financial year under the initiative of Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund to ensure best health care facilities to the poor people who were suffering from chronic diseases.

Balochistan government has allocated Rs 1 billion for Balochistan Pension Fund in the budget of financial year 2021-22.

The Balochistan government is giving great importance to the agriculture sector and Rs one billion has been earmarked for the Balochistan Food Security Revolving Fund to ensure uninterrupted supply of food to the masses.

The provincial government has allocated Rs 2 billion in the financial year 2021-22 to award interest free loans for small business on easy installments.

The government has announced the Balochistan Enterprise Development Fund to be included in the upcoming budget with the allocation of Rs 2 billion.