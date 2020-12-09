UrduPoint.com
Balochistan govt upgrades 13 inter-colleges to degree level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has upgraded 13 inter-colleges to degree level aiming to impart higher education to maximum number of students in the far-flung areas of the province.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government Wednesday said the chief minister had already approved the summery of up-gradation of Inter Colleges to ensure easy access to quality education at their nearest.

The government has plan to upgrade all inter colleges in the province to degree level to start the four years degree programme in the colleges of the province.

The government was working to provide buses to colleges in different phases as one batch had already been distributed among the educational institutions of the province, he said.

The official said that the project to provide buses to the colleges would be completed soon to ensure safe and free transport facility to the students in the province.

The government has taken steps to enhance all facilities and improve the sector with provision of quality furniture, sports, science equipments and other basic facilities in the province, he added.

Girls' colleges have an important role to promote higher education, in this regard, the government has decided to provide vehicles to the principals of colleges, he added.

