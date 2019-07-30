Balochistan govt urged to control trafficking of juveniles

With the increasing cases of child trafficking in Balochistan province, the Government of the province needs to make significant efforts to control the trafficking of juveniles by increasing investigations, prosecutions, and convictions of sexual abuses with them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :With the increasing cases of child trafficking in Balochistan province, the Government of the province needs to make significant efforts to control the trafficking of juveniles by increasing investigations, prosecutions, and convictions of sexual abuses with them.

The government should demonstrate significant efforts, amend its existing laws national strategic framework against trafficking in persons and human smuggling to extend it.

According to the data revealed by the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, based on findings of meetings with child rights organizations in Balochistan and data available from the Police, The data said that male children are more vulnerable than female children.Provincial governments' identification of victims decreased sharply and only a small number of the total victims identified were referred to rehabilitation services, which remained inadequate and inconsistent The report said that, 56 children have been missed in the province on the age of 5 to 10 years in 2014, 141 children were missed 0in 2012 and 91 cases of children were reported missing in Balochistan in 2011 which were below the age of 15 year.

The report explained the reason of the disappearing of the children are the risk of abduction, sexual (prostitution), and other kinds of exploitation such as forced labor , child labor, child begging , mental and physical abuse.

Some of the cases of missing children were reported from madaris in Quetta also.

The province needed to bring reforms in policies to protect the children and should ensure the provision of basic rights.