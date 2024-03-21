Balochistan govt urged to take steps for preserving forests

Balochistan government was urged to make concentrated efforts for the preservation of forests and tree cover in the province

Members of the Civil Society stressed that prompt and practical measures were needed to be adopted by the provincial government to protect the exotic species and keep the environment green.

The illegal cutting of centuries-old trees in various parts of Balochistan is damaging the eco-system and requires the urgent attention of the quarters concerned to stop this environmentally damaging practice, Aziz Ullah a environmentalist said.

During the winter season in Balochistan, locals cut down centuries-old trees for firewood including Juniper, Palos, Olive trees that were among the rare and endangered species of plants, he added.

Aziz said locals looking for firewood kept felling trees as there was no other source of fuel to cook food or keep their houses warm to cope with chilling temperatures. "The truck-loads of wood were also carried to other parts of the province for sale. The forest department has given freehand for the tree cutting by collecting forest tax," he added.

The officials of the forest department said the people of the area did not have an alternative resource to deal with this grave issue.

He said the department would take measures to control the unfettered cutting of trees to help the restoration of the eco-system in the province.

Forests in Ziarat was a popular tourist spot as its juniper forest was the second largest of its kind in the world, but was now battling to maintain that reputation.