Balochistan govt urges strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs in Schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The government of Balochistan has assured strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) pertaining to the COVID-19 in educational institutions of the province.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said that the province has reopened the schools, colleges and universities after the break of a long period due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The officials of the education department with the supports of districts administration were visiting the institution to check the implementation of SOPs of Social distancing, hand washing and face coverings.

They were also reviewed the facilities of wash, cleaning, disinfecting, sanitizer and other precautionary measures for children from COVID-19.

He said the government has played an important role in the safe reopening of schools and kept children learning in the province.

The official said that the education department directed the implementation of the health SOPs should be carried out by local authorities and school administration.

He added that the principals have been also directed to ensure that the classrooms' strength did not exceed 25 students.

As per the SOPs, the body temperature of people entering the institutions would be checked while they have been sanitized too.

There was a ban on organizing assemblies or any kind of events until further orders.