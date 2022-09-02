Balochistan govt uses helicopter to deliver relief goods in unreachable areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government, in order to ensure its maximum outreach to remote and far flung flood-hit areas, is carrying out relief operations through its helicopter.

Heavy rain and floods have washed away major connecting roads and other infrastructure in almost the entire province of Balochsitan.

The devastation caused to communication and infrastructure forced the provincial government to engage its helicopter for relief operations in areas otherwise unreachable.

"About 1400 kilograms of relief goods have been delivered to the flood-ravaged people in the Sani area of district Kachi," Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo's Press Secretary said on Friday.

In a statement issued here, the press secretary said that the relief goods handed over to the affectees included cooked and uncooked food and other essential items.