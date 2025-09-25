Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Vows To Eradicate Crime Following Levis Officer’s Martyrdom

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Balochistan government has paid solemn tribute to Levis officer Mohsin Ali Awan, who was martyred during an operation against dacoit gangs in the Kattan tehsil of Kacchi district.

The Balochistan government affirmed that the sacrifices of security personnel will not be forgotten and pledged unwavering support to the families of the fallen.

According to the statement released by Balochistan Home Department, Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has directed an intensified crackdown on criminal elements in the region. The government reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, stating that all necessary measures are being deployed to restore peace.

The Home Department emphasized that decisive action is underway against gangs involved in looting and violence along national highways. These criminal groups, it stated, will be dismantled entirely.

The Levis Force, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, is executing joint operations as part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure public safety. Authorities confirmed that efforts to neutralize dacoit gangs and other criminal networks will continue until a lasting resolution is achieved.

“All available resources are being mobilized to transform Balochistan into a province of peace and stability,” the department affirmed.

