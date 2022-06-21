Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The volume of the provincial budget is expected to be Rs600 billion.

BALOCHISTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 21st, 2022) The Balochistan government would present budget in the provincial assembly today for fiscal year of 2022-23.

Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Kehtran will present the budget in the assembly.

A total of Rs350 billion has been allocated to complete ongoing projects and expenses.

The budget session was due on June 20 but it was rescheduled owing to official engagements of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

According to the sources, the amount of provincial PSDP was set at Rs250 billion. A total of 5000 jobs and solarization of government hospital was recommended in the budget.