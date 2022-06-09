Balochistan Govt wins hearts of people by approving new districts for their interest: Farah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Thursday said the provincial government has won the hearts of the people by approving new districts including Usta Muhammad, Hub and Karezat.

In a statement, she said the provincial government has taken such positive steps for the development of the province and in the larger interest of the people.

She said the approval of these districts would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in these areas.

She said the incumbent government believed in taking practical steps as per the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the province was on track of development due to best efforts of the CM.

The performance of the government was improving with each passing day, the spokesperson added.

She said the job opportunities would be created for the unemployed youth while the establishment of various departments and administrative offices could provide the people without any difficulty in their administrative work.

Farah Azeem said the quota would be maintained and with the increased development works these backward areas would be brought on par with other developed areas of the province.

There will be significant changes in the living standards of the people living in these areas, she concluded.