Balochistan govt working on institutional reforms for public convenience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ):The provincial government is bringing institutional reforms in all the public sector departments to provide maximum relief to the masses and utilizing all the resources at their disposal to ensure early redressal of the public issues.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government Monday said the government was making new laws for Excise Department to expedite the revenue collection and promote tax culture in the province.

A comprehensive plan had been chalked out to introduce modern land revenue information system and online taxation in the Excise Department, he added.

The official said the government was also launching e-stamping to collect stamp duty.

The computerized number plates would also be issued under this plan, he added.

An agreement was being signed with the State Bank of Pakistan and Link One to ensure online collection service and other taxes which would eventually ensure the transparency in the state affairs.

He said strict directives had been issued to the officials concerned for timely collection of agricultural revenue tax.

He said the government was spending Rs70 million to digitalize the transport department to achieve the set target of revenue collection amounting to Rs1.5 billion.

He said under the leadership of chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, the incumbent government had been taking measures for public welfare.

He said the public had been acknowledging the government's efforts and ready to play positive role for the development of the province.