Open Menu

Balochistan Govt's Spokesman Condemns Attack On Polio Team In Chaman

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Balochistan Govt's spokesman condemns attack on polio team in Chaman

Balochistan Government’s Spokesman Shahid Rind on Monday strongly condemned the attack on the polio team in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district which left four Levies personnel injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Balochistan Government’s Spokesman Shahid Rind on Monday strongly condemned the attack on the polio team in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district which left four Levies personnel injured.

Shahid Rind said that an attempt was made to snatch weapons and vaccines from the anti-polio campaign team,

He said that the district administration was taking action against the culprits involved in the attack, saying that a case would be registered against the accused under anti-terrorism provisions.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Balochistan Polio Chaman From Government

Recent Stories

T20I World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, South Africa to fa ..

T20I World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, South Africa to face each other

18 minutes ago
 Bandit gang busted in Morgah operation

Bandit gang busted in Morgah operation

9 minutes ago
 Gatland names uncapped Hathaway in Wales training ..

Gatland names uncapped Hathaway in Wales training squad

9 minutes ago
 Shehryar, Shafi inaugurate up-gradation, construct ..

Shehryar, Shafi inaugurate up-gradation, construction of girls’ school

9 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 150 kg drugs in nine operations

ANF seizes over 150 kg drugs in nine operations

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove con ..

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove condemns attack on polio team in ..

9 minutes ago
Police arrest suspect in brother's killing

Police arrest suspect in brother's killing

9 minutes ago
 UK Labour seeks to reassure voters on defence

UK Labour seeks to reassure voters on defence

9 minutes ago
 SMIU students showcased their research projects

SMIU students showcased their research projects

9 minutes ago
 Slovenia opposition files motion delaying Palestin ..

Slovenia opposition files motion delaying Palestinian state recognition: parliam ..

9 minutes ago
 Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Isla ..

Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested

34 minutes ago
 Man shot dead, two injured at district courts

Man shot dead, two injured at district courts

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan