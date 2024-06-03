Balochistan Government’s Spokesman Shahid Rind on Monday strongly condemned the attack on the polio team in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district which left four Levies personnel injured

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Balochistan Government’s Spokesman Shahid Rind on Monday strongly condemned the attack on the polio team in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district which left four Levies personnel injured.

Shahid Rind said that an attempt was made to snatch weapons and vaccines from the anti-polio campaign team,

He said that the district administration was taking action against the culprits involved in the attack, saying that a case would be registered against the accused under anti-terrorism provisions.