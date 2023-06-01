UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt's Spokesperson Condemns Attack On Security Forces In Sangwan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 07:54 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azim Shah on Thursday strongly condemned the incident of firing at the security force check post in Sangwan area of Ketch district.

She also expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of two security personnel in the terrorist incident.

Farah Azim Shah said that the attack was repulsed in timely retaliatory action by the security forces saying that the eternal sacrifices of the forces for national security and law and order would not go in vain.

She saluted the courage and bravery of the forces and expressed her condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyred personnel.

She prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul eternal peace and grant courage and strength to bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

