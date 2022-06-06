UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt's Spokesperson Slams BJP Leaders Over Blasphemous Statements Against Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem on Monday strongly condemned the BJP's leaders blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) of Islam, and appealed to the world to take notice and reprimand India for letting such elements expressing their hatred without regard for others' feelings

She also lashed out at Modi's leadership for violating religious freedoms and oppressing Muslims of India.

She urged that the world and the United Nations to take notice of state sponsored persecution against the Indian Muslims.

Farah Azeem said that Muslims have profound love and respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as they are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the honour of Prohpet (PBUH).

She also remarked that the provocative and blasphemous statements against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) were not only unacceptable, but it had hurt the feelings of billion of Muslims around the world.

Farah Azeem Shah said that Pakistan was also deeply concerned over the alarming rise in communal violence and hatred against the Muslims in India, also adding, that under the Modi's rule, Muslims in India were being deprived of their basic rights.

More Stories From Pakistan

