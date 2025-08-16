Open Menu

Balochistan Green Energy, Industrial Development Conference To Be Held In Karachi On August 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 10:48 PM

Balochistan Green Energy, Industrial Development conference to be held in Karachi on August 19

The Balochistan Green Energy and Industrial Development Conference will be held in Karachi on August 19, organized jointly by the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Balochistan Green Energy and Industrial Development Conference will be held in Karachi on August 19, organized jointly by the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

At this conference, the Departments of Energy and Industries, Government of Balochistan, will launch new projects, said a news release.

A large number of national and international investors, including diplomats, are expected to participate in the event.

In a statement, Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, Bilal Khan Kakar termed the conference a significant step for the economic future of Balochistan. He said the event will highlight the opportunities and potential that exist in the province.

“This event will pave the way for new avenues of industrial and commercial growth in Balochistan. We invite both domestic and foreign investors to come, explore, and take advantage of these opportunities,” he stated.

He further added that under the vision of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, efforts are ongoing to achieve sustainable development in the province. “The world needs to realize that Balochistan has now become a hub of peace, opportunity, and progress,” he said.

The main objective of this conference is not only to showcase Balochistan’s vast potential in natural resources and the energy sector but also to open the doors for sustainable development in industrial growth, infrastructure, and other investment sectors.

The projects to be presented at the conference will focus on energy, environmental protection, minerals, industrial zones, and modern infrastructure. These initiatives are expected to strengthen the provincial economy while also improving access to employment, education, healthcare, and other basic services for the local population.

Recent Stories

AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on ..

AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights

19 seconds ago
 Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : A ..

Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq

27 seconds ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counter ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot

21 seconds ago
 PTA, telecom operators working to restore services ..

PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas

29 seconds ago
 Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safe ..

Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country

22 seconds ago
 UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Don ..

UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump

34 minutes ago
Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

24 seconds ago
 3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 m ..

3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles

25 seconds ago
 RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to addr ..

RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances

32 seconds ago
 Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, sa ..

Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, says ministry

30 seconds ago
 Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP i ..

Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP in climate relief: Prime Minist ..

33 seconds ago
 Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for fast-track ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan