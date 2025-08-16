- Home
Balochistan Green Energy, Industrial Development Conference To Be Held In Karachi On August 19
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 10:48 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Balochistan Green Energy and Industrial Development Conference will be held in Karachi on August 19, organized jointly by the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).
At this conference, the Departments of Energy and Industries, Government of Balochistan, will launch new projects, said a news release.
A large number of national and international investors, including diplomats, are expected to participate in the event.
In a statement, Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, Bilal Khan Kakar termed the conference a significant step for the economic future of Balochistan. He said the event will highlight the opportunities and potential that exist in the province.
“This event will pave the way for new avenues of industrial and commercial growth in Balochistan. We invite both domestic and foreign investors to come, explore, and take advantage of these opportunities,” he stated.
He further added that under the vision of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, efforts are ongoing to achieve sustainable development in the province. “The world needs to realize that Balochistan has now become a hub of peace, opportunity, and progress,” he said.
The main objective of this conference is not only to showcase Balochistan’s vast potential in natural resources and the energy sector but also to open the doors for sustainable development in industrial growth, infrastructure, and other investment sectors.
The projects to be presented at the conference will focus on energy, environmental protection, minerals, industrial zones, and modern infrastructure. These initiatives are expected to strengthen the provincial economy while also improving access to employment, education, healthcare, and other basic services for the local population.
